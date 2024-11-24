WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dana carvey | snl | elon musk | comedy

Dana Carvey: 'I Can't Do Elon Musk Very Well'

By    |   Sunday, 24 November 2024 09:40 PM EST

Comedian Dana Carvey said on his podcast that his impression of Elon Musk wasn't very good.

"I can't do Elon Musk very well," Carvey told David Spade on their "Superfly" podcast. "But I can do something that sounds not like anything.

"He has an incredible accent — South Africa via Canada via Pennsylvania. It's almost like, it's a little bit of Australian in there, a little bit of British, but he's not totally that."

Carvey impersonated Musk during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month.

Musk responded on X to a clip of Carvey doing the impression, writing, "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.

"Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] before the election only helped sink her campaign further."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Comedian Dana Carvey said on his podcast that his impression of Elon Musk wasn't very good.
dana carvey, snl, elon musk, comedy
143
2024-40-24
Sunday, 24 November 2024 09:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved