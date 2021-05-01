Cast Members Unhappy Over Elon Musk Hosting 'SNL' Won't Have to Perform

"Saturday Night Live" will not force some of its cast members to perform alongside Elon Musk on May 8.

"Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don't have to do it. [SNL boss Lorne Michaels] won't ever make them do anything they don't want to do," a source told Page Six.

Musk announced he would be hosting in a tweet reading, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is."

SNL cast member Bowen Yang replied, "What the f**** does this even mean?"

According to The Hill, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant shared a tweet from Bernie Sanders to her Instagram stories alluding to Musk's wealth as morally obscene.

"The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people. Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans. That is a moral obscenity," Bryant tweeted.

Fans of Miley Cyrus, the pop singer, who will be the musical guest on the show Musk is hosting, said on Twitter, he's "destroying the planet" and doesn't like women.

Other grievances cited came from Musk calling the reaction to COVID-19 "dumb" and from him refusing to shut down his Tesla plant in California.

A source from "SNL" commented, "Whether you like him or not, Elon is a very interesting character ... He's very much a showman."