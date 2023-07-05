×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cynthia nixon | kim cattrall | cameo

Cynthia Nixon: Kim Cattrall's Cameo Not Worth 'Fuss'

By    |   Wednesday, 05 July 2023 11:17 AM EDT

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon said fans should manage their expectations on Kim Cattrall's anticipated cameo in Season 2 of "And Just Like That."

In an interview with Sunday Times Style, Nixon, who reprises her role as career-focused lawyer Miranda Hobbes in the rebooted Max series, discussed Cattrall's return.

"I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It's important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo," she said.

Cattrall, who previously refused to join the revived series due to her alleged feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, delighted fans when it emerged that she will reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a brief cameo.

"We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim's upcoming appearance," Nixon said. "We so hoped it was something people wouldn't know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching."

Cattrall last week said that it took a call from the head of the studio to sway her decision to appear in the show. 

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' And I went, 'Hmm …,' " Cattrall said during an appearance on "The View."

"Let me get creative and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did," she said in reference to the original "Sex and the City" costume designer.

Cattrall will only appear in one scene and did not have any interaction with the rest of the cast of "And Just Like That." Despite that, her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, said in an interview with the Daily Mail that it was "nostalgic" and "joyful" to have Cattrall back.

"We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it's been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy," Parker said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon said fans should manage their expectations on Kim Cattrall's anticipated cameo in Season 2 of "And Just Like That."
cynthia nixon, kim cattrall, cameo
369
2023-17-05
Wednesday, 05 July 2023 11:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved