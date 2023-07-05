Cynthia Nixon: Kim Cattrall's Cameo Not Worth 'Fuss'

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon said fans should manage their expectations on Kim Cattrall's anticipated cameo in Season 2 of "And Just Like That."

In an interview with Sunday Times Style, Nixon, who reprises her role as career-focused lawyer Miranda Hobbes in the rebooted Max series, discussed Cattrall's return.

"I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It's important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo," she said.

Cattrall, who previously refused to join the revived series due to her alleged feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, delighted fans when it emerged that she will reprise her role as Samantha Jones for a brief cameo.

"We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim's upcoming appearance," Nixon said. "We so hoped it was something people wouldn't know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching."

Cattrall last week said that it took a call from the head of the studio to sway her decision to appear in the show.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' And I went, 'Hmm …,' " Cattrall said during an appearance on "The View."

"Let me get creative and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did," she said in reference to the original "Sex and the City" costume designer.

Cattrall will only appear in one scene and did not have any interaction with the rest of the cast of "And Just Like That." Despite that, her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, said in an interview with the Daily Mail that it was "nostalgic" and "joyful" to have Cattrall back.

"We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it's been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy," Parker said.