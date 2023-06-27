Chris Noth Rips Report 'Sex and the City' Stars 'Iced' Him

Chris Noth has addressed a report that he was "iced out" by the cast of "Sex and the City" following sexual assault allegations brought against him, saying that the article was "absolute nonsense."

"I usually don't respond to this kind of thing," he wrote on Instagram, "and I do know that people like drama and gossip … but this article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you'd like to know."

Accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor, known for his role as "Mr. Big" in "Sex and the City," by two women in 2021. Noth released a statement referring to the incidents as "consensual" and saying that "the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."

In the wake of the allegations, Noth was fired from "The Equalizer" and dropped by "A3 Artists Agency." His Mr. Big character was also killed off in the premiere of the first season of "And Just Like That."

He was initially slated to reprise the role in a surprise appearance in the show's Season 1 finale, but it was scrapped.

The "Sex and the City" cast spoke out after the accusations came to light in a joint statement on social media.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," read the statement, posted to Instagram and signed by stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, according to Page Six.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," they said. "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it."

Then, last week a report by RadarOnline emerged claiming that, according to insiders, Noth believed that his "Sex and the City" cast "owe him an apology for the rude behavior" he has experienced following the accusations.

"He's not invited to their parties. He doesn't get greeting cards or happy birthday texts," a source claimed.

"He wonders why SJP [co-star Sara Jessica Parker] and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold."

The publication reported that the actor "feels slighted."