Courtney Love Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Son-in-Law Over Kurt Cobain Guitar Kidnap Plot

Courtney Love has settled a lawsuit with her ex-son-in-law who claims that she hired a group of men to steal back her late husband Kurt Cobain's guitar in an alleged plot that almost ended in murder.

A lawyer representing the widow confirmed to a Los Angeles judge the two sides had reached an agreement, according to the AFP.

Isaiah Silva, who was married to Frances Bean Cobain for two years, filed the lawsuit in 2018, claiming he was attacked by a group of men allegedly hired by Love in June 2016.

He alleged several men posing as police officers broke into his West Hollywood home and proceeded to rob, assault, sexually batter, kidnap, and attempt to murder him in an effort to obtain Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitar that was played during Nirvana's famous 1993 MTV "Unplugged" set, Fox News reported at the time.

Silva claims the attack was ordered by Love and has accused former Britney Spears manager Sam Lutfi, private investigator John Nazarian, actor Ross Butler, and musician Michael Schenk of being involved in the conspiracy, TMZ reported at the time.

Lutfi made headlines in 2012 when he sued Spears for breach of contract after she made claims he drugged her and tried to keep her from her family.

Nazarian meanwhile said he was nowhere near Silva's house at the alleged time and date of the attack, TMZ reported.

The saga arises from a guitar Silva says was gifted to him by Frances Bean Cobain, who he married in 2015.

However, TMZ noted his ex-wife only agreed to give the guitar away during her divorce settlement in a desperate attempt to get him out of her life.

Love has maintained she was not involved with the alleged events at Silva's home.

"I never conspired with anyone else to murder or kidnap Silva or take possession of the guitar," Love said in a related court case, according to AFP.