Melania Touts New Film, Rings NYSE Opening Bell

First lady Melania Trump appeared at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning, delivering remarks ahead of ringing the opening bell to highlight the upcoming "Melania" theater release, a documentary storytelling of "the 20 days leading up to the inauguration."

"Tales of redemption, sad stories, love stories, and funny stories," Melania Trump said in brief remarks before ringing the opening bell.

"We want to feel human. My new film, 'Melania,' provides a window into an important period for America: the 47th presidential inauguration.

"For the first time in history, people will witness the 20 days leading up to the inauguration through the eyes of an incoming first lady."

"Melania" will be released in theaters Friday, just over a year after President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

"Visual storytelling and beautiful music create memories for a lifetime," Melania Trump continued. "What do you remember when you hear Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson?

"Films bring families and friends together, sitting side by side, sharing a collective moment. In doing so, they will not simply watch my film, they will participate in a great American tradition and become part of our nation's history.

"Thank you for joining me on this historic morning and enjoy the film. Thank you."

The official website of the film hailed the "private, unfiltered look" into the life of the two-time first lady.

"History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential inauguration," her statement read.

"For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America."

The president and first lady will attend a premiere Thursday at ‍the Trump-Kennedy Center, Reuters reported.