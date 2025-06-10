Police: Country Singer Conner Smith Hit, Killed Pedestrian in Nashville Crash

Country singer Conner Smith was involved in a fatal accident after allegedly hitting a woman who was walking in a crosswalk, according to reports.

The incident took place on Sunday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Smith, 24, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she was walking within a marked crosswalk, police said.

Dobbins was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the incident and later died. Police noted she lived near the location of the crash.

"The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian," the release said. "He showed no signs of impairment."

Investigations are ongoing, and there are no charges at present.

Smith's attorney confirmed the incident in a statement to People, saying that the singer was "involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life."

"His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said. "Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

According to a source, the incident was accidental, with no indication that Smith was impaired or using his phone at the time.

The incident took place on the closing day of CMA Fest, Nashville's annual four-day event dedicated to country music.

Smith, who grew up in Nashville, is an artist under the Valory label of Big Machine Records. He released his first album, Smoky Mountains, last year and has supported Luke Bryan on tour. In 2024, he was recognized with a nomination for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Earlier this year, Smith teamed up with Dylan Marlowe for the single "Country in the Clouds" and contributed to the soundtrack of Twisters. In April 2024, he married surfer Leah Thompson.