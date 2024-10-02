Colin Kaepernick Promotes New Children's Book on Rights

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick released a new book this week that aims to inform young readers of their rights.

Speaking to "CBS This Morning" earlier in the day, Kaepernick opened the conversation by stating the purpose of his endeavor is to "bring this message to a younger audience."

"We Are Free, You and Me," co-authored by Kaepernick and his wife, Nessa Diab, is described as a "lyrical affirmation of what freedom truly means" and is based off the founding principles of the couple's Know Your Rights Camp. The camp's mission is "to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

"That they can feel that they have agency, that they can be courageous, they really get to take control of what their future and destiny looks like," Kaepernick said.

"The message is so easy to understand, and it's just a reminder that, Wow, I do have the right to be happy, to be healthy, to do what I want to do. Just to have that confidence," Diab added.

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2017, became more known for initiating the trend of kneeling before the national anthem prior to games than any of his on-field achievements. Some have suggested his absence from the sport for so long is solely due to his political activism rather than his ability to compete and have accused the league of blackballing the former quarterback.

As of Wednesday, the lone review on Amazon read, "We love reading this book to our kids. They love the beautiful artwork and flowing words."