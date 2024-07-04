Christian McCaffrey Slams Influencer for Criticizing Olivia Culpo's Dress

Christian McCaffrey has spoken out against the "evil" critic of his wife, whose modest, full-coverage wedding dress sparked controversy on social media.

The pair walked down the aisle Saturday but their joy was tainted by the comments of an influencer who harshly criticized Olivia Culpo's dress in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, saying that it gave her a "bitter aftertaste."

"I’ve been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before, but I do not like this wedding dress," Kennedy Bingham, who uses the moniker "Gown Eyed Girl," said in the video.

The NFL star, 28, was quick to defend his wife, 32.

"What an evil thing to post online," he commented on Bingham's post. "I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does."

In the video, Bingham stated that the couple's wedding has "the absence of personality,” adding that while the bride and her dress were both "beautiful," everything "surrounding" it left her with a "bitter aftertaste."

At issue is a comment Culpo made during an interview with Vogue, in which she said she did not want her wedding dress to "exude sex in any way, shape, or form." Culpo said that she wanted to get married in a dress "that felt as serious as that commitment."

"What you wear on your wedding day has almost nothing to do with whether or not you’re going to have a long and happy marriage," Bingham argued, adding she was "pushing this idea of what all brides should look like."

"I also think it’s weird how much she’s talking about coverage, especially as someone who in her day-to-day life is not a modest dresser ... I just think the usage of the word ‘covered’ is so icky, because you are not covered in day-to-day life. And, also, why is he thinking you’re the most beautiful when you’re covered? That’s such an odd thing," she added.

Bingham also shared a screenshot of Culpo defending herself in the comment section of the TikTok post.

"Wow what an absolutely evil person you are, I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it's extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more," Culpo wrote, according to People.

Replying, Bingham wrote, "So we just aren't going to acknowledge how your words come across to other people or the background of the designers you're supporting? Like I said, the dress is beautiful and you look stunning. It's everything surrounding it I didn't agree with."