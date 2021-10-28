Chrissy Teigen Says She Is 100 Days Sober

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating 100 days of sobriety while reflecting on the cyberbullying scandal that almost got her canceled.

Since last year, the TV personality has encountered her share of obstacles and heartache. In December, Teigen revealed that she had ditched alcohol shortly after losing her unborn son, Jack.

Then in May, Teigen came under fire after Courtney Stodden, who came out as nonbinary and goes by the they/them pronouns, came forth with allegations that she had cyberbullied Stodden and told Stodden to commit suicide online. Looking back at the ensuing months, Teigen told "Today" that it had been a learning curve for her.

"Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there is always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic," Teigen said. "I look at my kids, and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people.

"And to see that in myself that I wasn't doing that was the hardest part ... realizing, 'My goodness, this really had an effect on people.'"

Getting sober had a lot to do with helping Teigen reach that point, she said.

"For me, it was a big moment of like, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this,'" Teigen said. "There's that old cliché of, 'I'm glad it happened,' but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person. That's when I went sober, I went clean. I'm actually 100 days sober today, and I'm so excited."

She added: "I feel so good. I feel very clearheaded."

In August, Teigen, who has previously admitted that there was a history of alcohol abuse in her family, admitted that at one point she was a "functioning alcoholic." In an Instagram post, she explained that it was several years ago, when she and her husband, John Legend, were living in New York.

In her post, Teigen recalled how she would sit at their favorite restaurant, "with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn’t like or need at urban outfitters."

Although Teigen has refrained from commenting on exactly what made her stop drinking, she hinted last year that the decision may have had something to do with a book.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen divulged on her Instagram story. "I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep," she continued. "I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read."