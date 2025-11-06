Blondie's Chris Stein Reacts After 5 Arrested in Deaths of His Daughter, Robert De Niro's Grandson

Blondie co-founder Chris Stein has spoken publicly following the arrests of five men charged in connection with the fentanyl-related deaths of his 19-year-old daughter, Akira, and actor Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez.

In a post shared on Instagram, Stein thanked investigators for their work.

"Arrests have been made and announced today in Akira's case," he wrote.

"The DEA, US Attorney folks from the NYC Southern District, and NYPD have been very sympathetic and respectful all through this process and I can't thank them enough for this hope of some justice for her."

He concluded his message with a warning to followers: "Please be careful."

Federal authorities announced on Oct. 30 that five men — Bruce Epperson, also known as "Tea"; Eddie Barreto; Grant McIver, known as "Dizzy"; John Nicolas, called "John John"; and Roy Nicolas — had been charged with distributing fentanyl and alprazolam that caused the overdose deaths of three 19-year-olds over a three-month period in 2023.

The victims were identified as Akira Stein, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, and a third unnamed individual.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the defendants allegedly ran a network that sold fentanyl-laced pills to teens and young adults through social media.

Investigators said the men connected with young buyers in New York City and completed sales online.

"Today, justice has been delivered," said DEA New York Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino.

"While the arrest of these five individuals will not bring back the lives lost, we hope it brings some measure of closure to the families who continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones."

Tarentino warned that the arrests served as "a stark reminder of the dangers that social media can pose and of the predators who hide behind social media applications, looking to exploit our youth and sell their fentanyl pills through digital connections."

"Whether you deal on computer screens or on our streets, the DEA and our law enforcement partners remain committed to targeting those responsible. This is a fight to save lives," he added.

Authorities said Akira died at her family's Manhattan home after taking fentanyl-laced pills purchased from two of the accused dealers. They added that she had suffered several nonfatal overdoses in the months prior.

Chris Stein, 75, shared Akira with his wife, actress Barbara Sicuranza.

He first announced her death in July 2023, writing that addiction had taken their daughter after years of struggle.

The five defendants each face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam resulting in death, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.