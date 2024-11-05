Chris Martin Falls Through Trapdoor During Live Performance

Chris Martin has made headlines after he fell through a trapdoor onstage during a Coldplay show.

The incident took place during the band's performance at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium. Video footage circulating on social media shows the singer engaging with the audience when he unknowingly backed up into a trap door, falling into the awaiting arms of a crew member.

"That's, uh, not planned," Martin told the crowd, before addressing the crew member, "Thank you for catching me."

Coldplay has embarked upon an extensive Music of the Spheres World Tour, which began in 2022. The tour is set to conclude in September next year, with the band's final performance scheduled at London's Wembley Stadium, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Over the summer, the band surprised fans by bringing Michael J. Fox onstage at the Glastonbury music festival in England. The "Back to the Future" star, who has been battling Parkinson's Disease since 1991, showed off his guitar-playing skills when he joined the band in a wheelchair during the encore section of their show, the New York Post reported.

Addressing the audience after Fox left the stage, Martin shared that the actor was the reason he formed Coldplay.

"Especially thank you to the main reason why we're in a band, is because of watching 'Back to the Future,' " he told the crowd.

"So thank you to our hero forever, and one of the most amazing people on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox," Martin added. "Thank you so much, our hero."

Taking to Instagram after the event, Fox thanked Coldplay for having him on stage.

"Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil," the actor wrote alongside a series of photos showing his time at the fest. "Oh yeah in case you were wondering … it was f**king mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay's time."