WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris martin | fan | ride | coldplay | concert

Chris Martin Gives 64-Year-Old Fan Ride to Coldplay Concert

Chris Martin Gives 64-Year-Old Fan Ride to Coldplay Concert
Chris Martin (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 May 2024 12:41 PM EDT

Chris Martin made a fan's day when he stopped to give her a lift ahead of a Coldplay concert.

Saundra Glenn, 64, posted to social media that she was "struggling to walk" when Martin pulled over to offer her a ride before taking the stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton's Stockwood Park in England on Sunday.

"Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened," Glenn, who lives with osteoarthritis, wrote

"What a decent bloke. We had a nice chat too."

Speaking with BBC, Glenn explained that she had been walking to the box office but stopped to take a break near a fence while contemplating turning around to watch the concert at home.

"But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I'd never get another chance to see them in my hometown," said Glenn.

It was at that point that a black Mercedes approached her and offered her a lift. Glenn sat next to Martin until they arrived at the venue, where he made sure she was taken care of. 

"When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said, 'Get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,'" Glenn said of the musician.

"It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person," Glenn continued, adding that they shared a good laugh when she told him, "I'm 64 Chris, I don't do festivals, I've come just to see you, and now I've seen you and I can go home."

Looking back at the incident, Glenn summed it up by saying, "I met Chris Martin and had a conversation with him and he's such a nice man! He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for, and he's given Luton its cool back, thank you."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Chris Martin made a fan's day when he stopped to give her a lift ahead of a Coldplay concert. Saundra Glenn, 64, posted to social media that she was "struggling to walk" when Martin pulled over to offer her a ride before taking the stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton's ...
chris martin, fan, ride, coldplay, concert
300
2024-41-28
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 12:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved