Chris Martin Gives 64-Year-Old Fan Ride to Coldplay Concert

Chris Martin made a fan's day when he stopped to give her a lift ahead of a Coldplay concert.

Saundra Glenn, 64, posted to social media that she was "struggling to walk" when Martin pulled over to offer her a ride before taking the stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton's Stockwood Park in England on Sunday.

"Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened," Glenn, who lives with osteoarthritis, wrote.

"What a decent bloke. We had a nice chat too."

Speaking with BBC, Glenn explained that she had been walking to the box office but stopped to take a break near a fence while contemplating turning around to watch the concert at home.

"But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I'd never get another chance to see them in my hometown," said Glenn.

It was at that point that a black Mercedes approached her and offered her a lift. Glenn sat next to Martin until they arrived at the venue, where he made sure she was taken care of.

"When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said, 'Get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,'" Glenn said of the musician.

"It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person," Glenn continued, adding that they shared a good laugh when she told him, "I'm 64 Chris, I don't do festivals, I've come just to see you, and now I've seen you and I can go home."

Looking back at the incident, Glenn summed it up by saying, "I met Chris Martin and had a conversation with him and he's such a nice man! He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for, and he's given Luton its cool back, thank you."