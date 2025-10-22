'Chicago P.D.' Star Patrick John Flueger Taking Leave of Absence

Patrick John Flueger, an original cast member of NBC's "Chicago P.D.," is taking a leave of absence from the series to address a personal matter, according to sources familiar with the production.

Flueger, who portrays Officer Adam Ruzek, is expected to return later in the current season, Deadline reported.

The actor's temporary departure was not planned, prompting producers to adjust upcoming storylines to explain his absence.

Sources said the time off follows a difficult personal period for Flueger, including an instance of alcohol use on set.

Flueger has been a central figure on "Chicago P.D." since its 2014 debut, appearing in all 12 seasons of the procedural drama.

His character is part of the 21st District's Intelligence Unit and recently married Detective Kim Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, in the Season 12 finale. The characters share an adopted daughter, Makayla, introduced in Season 8.

Previously in the "Chicago" universe, "Chicago Fire" star Taylor Kinney also took a leave of absence from his series in 2023 to "deal with a personal matter," People reported.

After 10 months away, Kinney, 44, returned to the NBC drama, where he has portrayed Lt. Kelly Severide since its 2012 premiere.

His character has become a cornerstone of the franchise, appearing across "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med" as well.

In a 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Flueger reflected on his character's complex relationship with Burgess.

"My favorite thing about this relationship is, I think it's one of the most realistic relationships on screen as far as adults are concerned. It's complicated. It's not easy."

"And they lean on each other, and they hurt each other, and they beat each other up," he said.

He added, "It's so different. When have you seen that before?"

"I don't know if we worked it into that groove or if the writers did or if people even are aware that that's where our characters live. All I know is that it is really interesting to play."

Squerciati also spoke about their on-screen and off-screen connection, telling People, "Patty and I have great chemistry, and he's my best friend in the whole world."

She added that Flueger "truly is one of my closest friends," noting, "I think that that chemistry just shows, and we love working together."

On their characters' wedding, Squerciati said, "I wanted the classic wedding. I'm glad it was in a church."

"I'm glad it was a real wedding. They deserve it," she added.

The episode marked the first formal wedding depicted in the series.

Flueger's past credits include the television film "Hatfields & McCoys," the 2011 remake of "Footloose," and "The Princess Diaries" (2001).