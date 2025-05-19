Tom Cruise: 'Will Never Stop' Making Movies

Actor Tom Cruise made it clear that he does not intend to retire anytime soon.

He shared his plans on the red carpet while promoting his latest film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," which premiered in New York on Sunday night.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter about comments made two years ago saying he wanted to keep making "Mission: Impossible" films until Harrison Ford's age of 80 at the time, Cruise, 62, said he planned to continue his career well after that age.

"I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I'm going to make them into my 100s," he said. "I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I'm excited."

Reflecting on nearly 30 years of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, which launched in 1996, Cruise said he can't choose a single most rewarding part because he's experienced many different kinds of rewards that ranged from "working with filmmakers and crews to exploring various cultures."

"Everything that I've learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking," he said. "It's been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make, and I love it. I love just making movies."

Asked if he stuck to any specific traditions before tackling the film's massive stunts, Cruise joked, "There's a lot of pre-stunt rituals that keep me alive — it depends on what I'm doing and the amount of preparation I have to do. A lot of thought goes into it, and they are very complex and very interesting."

The interview came on the heels of an incident during which Cruise shut down a conversation regarding President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on non-American movies. The actor was approached on the matter at a promotional event for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" in Seoul earlier this month.

During a Q&A panel, an attendee asked about how Trump's tariffs could have impacted the latest installment to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, which was shot in the U.K., Norway, and South Africa.

"We'd rather answer questions about the movie. Thank you," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.