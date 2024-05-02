Cher Turned Down Dating Elvis Presley: Nervous of His Reputation

Cher is speaking candidly about her love life, and how she once turned down Elvis Presley.

The iconic singer, 77, opened up about her romantic choices during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Wednesday amid controversy surrounding her relationship with 38-year-old music executive boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Speaking with Hudson, Cher said she was apprehensive to date Elvis because of his reputation.

"It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn't that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation and I mean," she said, according to People.

"I'm really shy when I'm not working and kind of shy around men," she added. "And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they're all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that..." she trailed off.

"They're bold," Hudson, 42, said, to which Cher replied, "Yeah, raised by women like me!"

Cher confirmed her relationship with Edwards in November 2022 on X, telling her followers that he treated her "like a queen," the Independent noted.

Last year, during an interview with Extra, Cher admitted that while she was happy with the relationship, the age gap can sometimes lead to unexpected issues, like Edwards not understanding her references.

"Sometimes I'm talking to him and he has no idea who I'm talking about…" Cher explained. "The other day, I said: 'Do you know who, I don't know, Clark Gable, [is]?' [He] said: 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go: 'I wasn't born yet.'"

However, Cher added that they still "have a great time together."

"We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's got a great sense of humor, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever. We just get each other," she said.