Paul Giamatti: Why Is Cher Trying to Contact Me?

Actor Paul Giamatti said Cher has made regular attempts to get in touch with him for an extended period of time, and he has no idea why.

"Every now and then, I get a message from somebody that says Cher really needs to talk to me," the "Holdovers" star told "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday, according to USA Today. "Like it's important, like it's crucial that she talks to me. And I'm like, what the — why does Cher want to talk to me?"

Giamatti shared that "nobody will tell" him why the singer is trying to make contact, adding that he will "never hear anything" until a year passes, and it happens again.

"I don't know what she could possibly want to talk to me about," he said. "It's killing me. I'm dying to know what she wants to talk to me about."

This is not the first time Giamatti has shared the story. In November, he told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that his agents kept saying that Cher "really needs to talk to" him over the course of "a couple of years."

"I'm like, What the [expletive] is going on with Cher?" Giamatti said. Looking directly into the cameras, he added, "Cher, it's Paul Giamatti. If you're watching, baby, I'm here."

Speaking with Stern, Giamatti said Cher called and left him a recent message after somebody from his podcast got in touch with her.

"All she said was, 'I hear you want to talk to me,'" Giamatti said. "That was it."

Perplexed, he called Cher back and left a message saying, "That's great, I'd love to talk to you, but I thought you wanted to talk to me."

Since then, Giamatti said he has not heard back from Cher.

Stern, however, suggested there could be a simple misunderstanding, telling Giamatti that "every once in a while," he similarly gets a message from his agent saying that Giamatti needs to speak to him. The actor appeared confused by the revelation, clarifying that he tried to reach out to Stern once.

"It's not me," Giamatti told Stern. "It's got to be somebody else."