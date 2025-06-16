Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Rushed to Hospital

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was hospitalized amid reports of a drug overdose.

TMZ broke the news, stating that Allman was rushed to the hospital in southern California after overdosing earlier Saturday morning.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Allman was taken to the hospital Saturday but did not provide a reason for the hospitalization.

"Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically. When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel," authorities said in a statement obtained by People. "Deputies located drugs inside the home, and Elijah Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing."

In a statement shared with People, Elijah Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, voiced her support.

"While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves," she said.

"Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat," Marieangela Allman continued. "Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused, and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose."

Marieangela Allman added that she would "always root" for Elijah Allman.

"My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show," she said.

Cher and her former husband, the late Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band, welcomed Elijah Blue in 1976. He was their only child. Cher also shares Chaz Bono, who was born in 1969, with her then-husband Sonny Bono.

In December 2023, Cher filed for temporary conservatorship of Elijah Allman's estate due to concerns about his substance use and mental health. The two later reached a private agreement, and Cher withdrew the petition in September 2024.

Prior to that, Elijah Allman's estranged wife accused Cher of hiring four men to kidnap her — allegations that Cher has denied.