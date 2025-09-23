Charlie Sheen Reveals Mexican Cartel Cut Off His Drug Supply

Charlie Sheen said a Mexican drug cartel once cut him off from supplies at the height of his addiction, fearing he was trafficking rather than using the drugs himself.

The actor, 60, recounted the episode during an interview on Australia's "60 Minutes" with journalist Amelia Adams. The appearance is part of a publicity campaign for his memoir, "The Book of Sheen," and a Netflix documentary, "aka Charlie Sheen."

Adams reacted with surprise when Sheen shared that suppliers refused to sell to him.

"The cartel cut you off?" she asked.

"They did," Sheen replied. "They had never seen someone acquiring that kind of weight, you know, and so the only other people that they were delivering that kind of weight to were dealers, and they thought I was dealing on the side."

The interview also touched on longstanding rumors about Sheen's drug use. Asked whether claims that he once smoked seven grams of crack in one sitting were accurate, he responded: "Well, we never like took one out of the pipe and put it on a scale. However, yeah, that was the amount that was cooked to get it into that form. I remember at one point the 'Jaws' moment, 'Uh, we're going to need a bigger pipe.'" He added with a laugh, "It's kind of funny, no?" Adams replied, "It is funny, but it's also, you are lucky to be alive."

Sheen was dismissed from "Two and a Half Men" in 2011 following a series of public outbursts, including insults directed at executive producer Chuck Lorre. At one point, he told TMZ he "violently hated" Lorre and called him "a stupid, stupid little man."

Sheen told Adams he regrets the way his time on the show ended, blaming the turmoil on substance abuse, divorces, and pressure to remain present for his children.

Now eight years sober, Sheen also used the interview to confirm details from his book, including past sexual encounters with men. He said coming forward was both personal and protective, citing extortion attempts from former partners demanding up to seven-figure sums.

"I just wanted to feel what it would be like to just expose that. Not expose that, but to share that and it's fine," he said. "But it was also to take the bullets out of some guns that have still been pointed in my direction. And just like say, 'You no longer have any control over me with your extortion demands.'"

The actor said his book and documentary are intended to reclaim control over his story as he continues his public return.