Charlamagne tha God, Whoopi Goldberg Spar Over Biden Pardon

Podcast host Charlamagne tha God clashed with Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" Wednesday over President Joe Biden's pardoning of his son Hunter Biden.

The president's sweeping pardon covers not just the gun and tax offenses against the younger Biden, but also any other "offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024."

The host of "The Breakfast Club" and Goldberg couldn't agree on whether the president made the right decision when he went back on his claim that he would not pardon his son.

Charlamagne said the criticism against Joe Biden was "valid" and suggested Democrats refrain from being "so self-righteous."

"The reality is, he didn't have to say anything in regards to whether or not his son wanted to be pardoned — but since they were calling [President-elect Donald] Trump a threat to democracy and they were saying that nobody is above the law, but they were speaking about him, that's what they were running on," he added.

Goldberg attempted to defend the president, saying that Americans will never know why he altered his viewpoint.

"We don't know why he changed his mind," Goldberg said.

Charlamagne interrupted, asking, "You really think he changed his mind over Thanksgiving weekend all of sudden?"

"When it comes to political parties, if you pick a side, if you say you're a Democrat or you say you're a Republican, you refuse to be objective about anything," he added.

"Democrats are not a monolith," Goldberg countered.

Charlamagne then asked, "Why can't you say when Democrats are wrong? And why can't Republicans say when Republicans are wrong?

"Neither one of them has the moral high ground. That's what I'm trying to get people to understand."

"When you are a die-hard Democrat or a die-hard Republican, you refuse to be objective about the other party," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.