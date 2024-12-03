Alina Habba to Newsmax: Bank on President Biden Pardoning Himself

Alina Habba, senior adviser and attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's unprecedented pardon of son Hunter Biden was structured in a way that will result in more pardons to members of Biden's family, including the president himself.

The president on Sunday pardoned his son of a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions, reversing his vow not to use the president's constitutional power to benefit his family members. The pardon includes a period from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1 of this year, covering the time Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Ltd., the focus of House investigations into allegations of influence peddling by the president, his son, and members of their family.

"Here's the critical part, Carl," Habba told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "They didn't just pardon him; they pardoned him for 11 years of activity. That, in effect, hides the ability for them to look at what Joe did during that time. And we know that there's evidence there. We know, we've seen checks. We know, we've seen references to the 'big man.'

"So, really what he did was not just pardon Hunter, he hid his own actions and that's really critical. Never mind the fact that they lied to the American people up to the election. And then after the election was over did exactly what I've been saying they're going to do. And by the way, mark my words, this ain't it. There will be other family members pardoned, too."

Habba said she believes presidents have the power to pardon themselves for any federal crimes committed and said it's only a matter of time before Biden pardons himself.

"[Biden] made it for things that may or may not have already been charged," she said. "That's why this is the broadest we've ever seen it. I am telling you; we will have more transparency when we see who else he pardons and why, and I have zero doubt that he will probably pardon himself.

"This is unchartered territory, for sure. But actually, I do believe the president has the ability to do [pardon himself], in my opinion. The president, and this is not a Joe Biden thing, all presidents have an absolute right to pardon themselves. President Trump at the time said, I'm not doing that because I've done nothing that warrants it and actually didn't pardon himself. … Again, I'm telling you, I think he can. And I think he will pardon himself."

