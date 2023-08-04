Celine Dion's Sister Shares Sad Health Update on Star

Celine Dion's sister, Claudette, has shared a health update six months after the Grammy-winning singer revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis.

Claudette revealed in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal that her sister Linda has moved into Dion's home to help care for her. Dion also lives with her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson, in the same home.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda, who lives with, her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Although Dion is working hard to fight her rare neurological disorder, she and her doctors have not yet found a medication that is completely effective.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," Claudette added of Dion's decision to step away from performing.

"It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

Dion first shared her diagnosis of the rare and incurable neurological disease in an emotional video posted to Instagram in December.

"As you know, I've always been an open book and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," she said in the video.

Dion noted that while they had finally found the root of her health issues, the disorder still had a significant impact on her daily life and her ability to perform on stage.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she explained. "Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Dion initially postponed the European leg of her tour in December, but in May canceled all 42 remaining dates on her Courage World Tour.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent," she said in a statement. "It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up ... and I can't wait to see you again."