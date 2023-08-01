Cedar Point Unveils 420-Foot Top Thrill 2 Roller Coaster

Cedar Point, the popular amusement park in northern Ohio, announced that a revamped version of its iconic ride, Top Thrill Dragster, will open next summer after being temporarily closed.

It has been two years since roller coaster fans could ride Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point. The ride was shut down in 2021 after a woman was seriously injured by a metal bracket that flew off the coaster.

Cedar Point claims Top Thrill 2, a hydraulically-launched steel roller coaster, will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster. With a second 420-foot-tall tower and a top speed of 120 mph, the ride appears set to break records, according to a news release.

"Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced," Carrie Boldman, the park's vice president and general manager, said. "It's another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point."

The original Top Thrill Dragster, which debuted in 2003, holds the distinction of being the first strata coaster, a term used for any roller coaster surpassing a height of 400 feet, according to USA Today.

Two years after the debut of the original Top Thrill Dragster, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, opened Kingda Ka, which was both taller, at 456 feet and faster, at 128 miles per hour.

However, when the reengineered Top Thrill 2 opens next year with its triple launch, Cedar Point's ride will regain the world record as the tallest and fastest of its kind. Unlike Kingda Ka, which launches riders only once with no backward free fall, Top Thrill 2 will offer a longer ride experience, lasting nearly two minutes.

Cedar Point collaborated with Zamperla Rides to create the "new experience," incorporating the company's Lightning trains to enhance the ride's speed and comfort.

"My sincere congratulations to Cedar Point on the announcement of this incredible project. Today, with pride and excitement, we embark on this collaborative journey together," said Antonio Zamperla, president and CEO of Zamperla. "It is an honor for Zamperla to add our signature on The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®. I cannot wait until next year when we see this record-breaking scream machine come to life."

The park is also offering a limited-time $99 Gold Pass for next year, allowing holders to enjoy multiple rides on the new attraction.