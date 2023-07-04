Witness: 'No Urgency' in Staff to Fix Cracked Coaster

Jeremy Wagner, the man who last week recorded a damaged roller coaster pillar, said on Monday that the staff at the North Carolina amusement park where it happened showed "no urgency" to act after notifying them.

Appearing on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," Wagner said he "thought it was a joke" when last Friday he saw the Fury 325 coaster at Carowinds in Charlotte zoom by and rock the exposed fissure of a pillar holding it up.

"I felt there was no urgency in any of the employees, and even after they had me AirDrop the video, the guest services person walked off and said, 'I'll send this to somebody,' and they just turned around and walked off, you know, nonchalant," Wagner claimed.

Wagner shared that he wanted to tell other guests to leave the park, but he decided it was not his place to do that and instead hoped "they would do the proper thing and shut the ride down."

However, Wagner said it was still operating when he reached the parking lot.

The ride was finally shut down later that day and is currently awaiting repairs, Carowinds informed local news.

"The park's maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection, and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed," Carowinds stated, adding, "Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process."