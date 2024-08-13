Creedence Clearwater Revival Named 'Biggest Band in America in 2024'

Creedence Clearwater Revival is back on the radar after Rolling Stone magazine's contributing editor, Rob Sheffield, published a piece declaring the iconic band as "the Biggest Band in America in 2024."

"CCR are huger than ever right now, without anyone really noticing," the article boldly says.

Creedence Clearwater Revival is often regarded as a top band but despite this, they are often at the back of the minds of fans rather than front and center. Acknowledging this, Sheffield pointed to "Chronicle," the band's 20-track greatest hits album released in 1976, which is often featured on the Billboard 200 album chart and recently made the top 40.

"It's crazy because there's no star power involved, no cult of personality, no Freddie Mercury, no Stevie/Lindsey, no backstory or drama or charisma, no biopic or TV placement, and God knows, no sex appeal," he wrote. "Just four anonymous flannel dudes and a bunch of perfect guitar songs about rivers."

Sheffield pointed out "there just aren't any comparable examples."

"Bruce Springsteen doesn't have any records this big. Neither do Pink Floyd or Van Halen or the Beach Boys or the Eagles. Any other music franchise this popular has some larger-than-life personality or drama in the brand."

And while "Chronicle" might have never peaked higher than Number 18 on the charts, "it's still a blockbuster every week."

"No other act has been so popular for so long, based on absolutely nothing but the music," Sheffield added. "Like their most famous fictional fan, the Dude, these songs abide. Creedence will be massive in September 2024, just as they were massive in September 1969. These songs will keep rolling, as long as those big wheels keep on turning."

Creedence Clearwater Revival founding member John Fogerty addressed the article in a video on Instagram, calling it "fascinating and pretty wonderful."

"I feel great that my music is still revered like this," he said. "God bless you, fans, for hanging on to these songs and singing them, carrying them in your hearts all these years.

"I'm excited! I think it's really cool. Thank you for this wonderful gift."