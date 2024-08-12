Rod Stewart Cancels Shows Due to Illness

Rod Stewart was forced to cancel a string of concerts, including his 200th show in Las Vegas, due to illness.

Most recently, a statement posted Aug. 9 to the legendary singer's official Instagram page announced that two shows were dropped from his North American tour as he recovers from COVID-19.

"We regret to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart's concert in Stateline, NV, and his Aug. 10 concert in Lincoln, CA, have been postponed as the singer recovers from a summer strain of COVID-19," the post read, noting that the shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 20 and Aug. 18, respectively. "Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled shows."

Last week, Stewart axed his Aug. 7 performance of his show, dubbed "The Hits," at Vegas' Caesars Palace Colosseum due to strep throat, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show would have marked the 200th of his 13-year residency at the venue.

"I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat, but obviously not me," he wrote in a statement posted on Instagram at the time. "I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused."

The singer's Las Vegas performance was originally planned as the final show of his residency, which began in 2011, before he embarked on his 2024 North American tour. However, Stewart recently revealed that the residency will return in 2025 for "The Encore Shows."

His 2024 tour is set to continue until Sept. 15, after which he will head to Europe for several performances. The new Las Vegas residency is scheduled to start in March.

Last month, Stewart spoke candidly about his health, telling The Sun that he was slowing down from the rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

"I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show," Stewart said.

"The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You're talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show," he explained.

"There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."

Commenting on surviving prostate and thyroid cancer, Stewart added, "I am more aware of my health now than before.

"You should be when you start ­getting on a bit. It's very important. I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men in particular should take advantage of all the wonderful ­medical science out there.

"When I come back to the UK. I am going to have my blood cleaned, as I've been told it is a real boost to the system."