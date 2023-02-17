×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: orlando bloom | katy perry | relationship

Orlando Bloom: Relationship With Katy Perry Can Be 'Really Challenging'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Honoree Katy Perry, left, and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power Of Women at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 February 2023 10:46 AM EST

Orlando Bloom is opening up about the challenges he and Katy Perry face in their relationship.

The actor spoke candidly during an interview with Flaunt Magazine, saying that there was "never a dull moment" in their relationship.

"We're in two very different pools," Bloom told the publication.

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Added Bloom: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Perry and Bloom met in 2016 at the Golden Globes afterparty but split in 2017. Perry later admitted the breakup left her feeling "broken." It did not help that the album she had released at the time did not sell as well as she had hoped.

"I lost my smile," the singer said during a 2020 interview with the Canadian radio show "Q on CBC," via CNN. "I don’t know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted."

Perry described the experience as "necessary brokenness" that she had to endure in order to find herself.

"It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way," she said. "And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped, but I found the ways to be grateful."

Perry and Bloom later reconciled and in Aug. 2020, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Orlando Bloom is opening up about the challenges he and Katy Perry face in their relationship. The actor spoke candidly during an interview with Flaunt Magazine, saying that there was "never a dull moment" in their relationship.
orlando bloom, katy perry, relationship
346
2023-46-17
Friday, 17 February 2023 10:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved