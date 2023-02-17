Orlando Bloom: Relationship With Katy Perry Can Be 'Really Challenging'

Orlando Bloom is opening up about the challenges he and Katy Perry face in their relationship.

The actor spoke candidly during an interview with Flaunt Magazine, saying that there was "never a dull moment" in their relationship.

"We're in two very different pools," Bloom told the publication.

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Added Bloom: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Perry and Bloom met in 2016 at the Golden Globes afterparty but split in 2017. Perry later admitted the breakup left her feeling "broken." It did not help that the album she had released at the time did not sell as well as she had hoped.

"I lost my smile," the singer said during a 2020 interview with the Canadian radio show "Q on CBC," via CNN. "I don’t know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted."

Perry described the experience as "necessary brokenness" that she had to endure in order to find herself.

"It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way," she said. "And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped, but I found the ways to be grateful."

Perry and Bloom later reconciled and in Aug. 2020, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove.