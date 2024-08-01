'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison, Wife Divorce

'General Hospital' star Cameron Mathison and wife Vanessa Marie Arevalo are getting divorced after more than two decades together.

The former couple announced the news four days shy of their 22nd wedding anniversary — on Wednesday — via a joint statement on Instagram.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," their July 31 post read. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

Mathison, 54, and Arevalo, 57, are parents to son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them," they added in their statement.

"We remain friends and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition."

Mathison and Arevalo first met in 1998 in New York and married three years later, according to E! News. In 2019, Mathison revealed that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and underwent surgery, which was a success.

"Obviously, once you get cancer, it's not great. It's not a great prognosis after that," he recently told Entertainment Tonight. "So all we can do is get ahead of it, and I try to do that and stay positive."

Mathison noted that he has always tried to "spread awareness as best as I can."

"I took health seriously [before my diagnosis], and I thought, I know a lot! And I think I did, from one perspective, for sure," Mathison said, "but what saved my life ... was paying attention to my body.

"For two years, I insisted on this MRI, and eventually, they said, 'Maybe we should get one,' " he explained. "My blood work was a little off, not substantially, but I could feel it. I knew something was off.

"One of the big takeaways that I love to spread is to really be your own best advocate for your health," Mathison added. "Pay attention. It doesn't mean you have to run out and get an MRI every time something's off. But at the same time, you know, just listen to your body."