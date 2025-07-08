Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up on 'Rough Season' in Marriage

Candace Cameron Bure admitted she and her husband, Valeri Bure, nearly divorced five years ago.

The "Full House" alum, 49, spoke candidly about her marriage on Tuesday's episode of her "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast."

"Val and I went through a really, really rough season in our marriage in 2020, and that's when the pandemic hit," she said, according to the New York Post.

"It was going south quickly, and we were like, 'I don't know, don't think ... we're gonna make it through,'" she added.

Cameron Bure and her husband were married for nearly three decades when they almost split. Cameron Bure credited their three children for helping to save their marriage.

"At one point, Lev, Maks, and Natasha, but Lev was the one leading the charge, he came up to us and said, 'We'd like to talk to you guys,'" she recalled. "Val and I sat down and Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it."

It was a moment Cameron Bure said she would never forget.

"He said, 'You know, I know I haven't been married. I'm just a young kid. And so it's probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don't need to be married to know what the word of God says,'" she recalled her 25-year-old saying, adding that he had "such a calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it" when he sat his parents down.

Cameron Bure added that her son's advice was the "pivotal moment" in her marriage that "really changed" their dynamic.

"There was a lot more to it, but it's a whole different scenario when your kids sit you down to have a talk and go, Are you being as mature as you can be? I'm so grateful to Lev and Maks and Natasha," she said. "They were so supportive of everything."

Cameron Bure has long embraced traditional views on marriage and faced criticism in 2022 for defending them.

The actor came under fire when, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she said that the Great American Family network, where she served as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," prompting a heated response from a number of celebrities.

Cameron Bure responded in a statement on Instagram, saying that, while the negative response "broke my heart," she still had "great love and affection" for her critics.