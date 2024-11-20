WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: candace cameron bure | christians | the view | election

Actor Bure to Newsmax: Christians Scared to Speak Out During Election

By    |   Wednesday, 20 November 2024 02:06 PM EST

Many Christians were "scared to speak out" during the presidential election, but the way to do that is with "kindness and respect," actor Candace Cameron Bure said.

"Well, we certainly saw that with the election. And seeing this red wave sweep over our nation. And I think so many people, so many of us have been scared to speak out," Bure, who co-hosted "The View" from 2015-16, said Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report" when asked what her message would be to the co-hosts of TV shows.

"And I think the way that we do that is always with kindness and respect. That's what I always tried to do on The View. And I don't think you're ever going to change someone's opinion when you're rude to them and bashing them in some way," she added.

"But like, let's have civil discourse. Let's have a good conversation about it. I can still disagree with you at the end of the day, but we can be respectful. And I think that's how we change the world, and we see where we can bridge together. And I think there are a lot of places that we can. And when I walk away, I want to feel like, 'Did I represent Christ well in my spirit' because I might be the last Christian someone's interacting with that day? And how did I represent Christ well?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Many Christians were "scared to speak out" during the presidential election, but the way to do that is with "kindness and respect," actor Candace Cameron Bure said.
candace cameron bure, christians, the view, election
282
2024-06-20
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 02:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved