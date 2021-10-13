Candace Cameron Bure Says She Has 'PTSD' From Co-hosting 'The View'

Candace Cameron Bure revisited memories of co-hosting "The View," saying that the time she spent on the set caused her "PTSD."

The "Fuller House" star appeared on the show between 2015 and 2016, for seasons 19 and 20, and said that during that time she suffered from serious stress and anxiety that made it difficult for her to talk about.

"I actually have a pit in my stomach right now," Cameron Bure said during an appearance on the "Behind the Table" podcast. "There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life ... that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."

Cameron Bure explained that she also felt "pressure" to represent conservatives on national television. Adding to that, it was challenging for her to be part of certain discussions on the show.

"I was just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn't want to talk about or didn't care about," she recalled.

Ultimately, Cameron Bure said her emotional health began to suffer.

"When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach," she said. "I hated that feeling. And then I'm like, 'I don't know who's going to come at me.'"

It reached the point where she was "crying before the show" due to stress. That said, Cameron Bure said that she did not necessarily regret the experience.

"I don't know that I regret anything, honestly," she said. "I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I'm very, very grateful for it."

In a recent interview with People, Cameron Bure admitted that she would "never want a permanent seat at the table again."

"When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more evergreen topics and less about politics," she said. "Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything."

Cameron Bure explained that the "lighter version of the show" that she thought she was going to be co-hosting ended up being "solely about politics."

"I felt like I was back in school, doing 4-5 hours of homework a night. It was exhausting," she added. "Along with that, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week to be with my family on the weekends. I'm surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did."