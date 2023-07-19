Burglars Target Jane Birkin's House Days After Her Death

Burglars attempted to break into Jane Birkin's house mere days after she died.

A childhood friend was at the British actor and singer's home in Paris when she heard noises in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered wood on the ground and that the metal door frame had been busted.

A day prior, three people were confronted by neighbors after they attempted to enter Birkin's property.

The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a "timeless Francophone icon."

The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included "Je t'aime moi non plus."

Local news outlets reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris. It has further been reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

According to reports, Birkin suffered a mild stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.

A return to performing in May was put off, local media noted, quoting the singer as saying she needed a bit more time and promising her fans she would see them again come the fall.

Her family released a statement Wednesday addressing Birkin's health issues.

"Jane Birkin passed away after 16 years of a fierce battle with illness," the statement read, according to the Daily Mail. "Since her stroke in September 2021, her family and wonderful caregivers had been by her side day and night. For a few days, she had been walking again, and was motivated by rescheduling her Olympia performance. The first evening alone turned out to be her last. She had decided it."

The statement confirmed death by "natural causes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.