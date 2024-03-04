×
Tags: bruce willis | wife | ftd

Emma Heming Willis Slams Claims Bruce Willis Is Unhappy

Monday, 04 March 2024 10:43 AM EST

Bruce Willis' wife has called out a report that stated "there is no more joy" in her husband's life as he battles frontotemporal dementia.

Taking to Instagram Sunday, Emma Heming Willis admitted she had been "clickbaited" by a headline that had to "do with my own family."

The story, Heming Willis said, "triggered" her. She did not identify the publication, but stated that the headline was "far from the truth," adding that the reality was "the complete opposite of that."

"A hundred percent there is grief and sadness and there is all of that, but you start a new chapter," she said.

Heming Willis went on to slam the media for "scaring people."

"I need society and whoever's writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people, stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that's it, it's over, let's pack it up, nothing else to see here, we're done," she said.

In February of last year, Willis' family revealed that, after stepping away from acting in March 2022 because of aphasia, he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In a subsequent interview with Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show, Heming Willis admitted the diagnosis had been tough on their family.

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," she said. "It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls."

Captioning her Instagram video Sunday, Heming Willis emphasized that there was more to her family's situation than what appears in the headlines.

"My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience," she wrote. "I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning, and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
