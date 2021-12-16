×
Tags: bruce springsteen | catalog | sony

Bruce Springsteen Sells Song Catalog to Sony in $500M Deal: Billboard

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit in New York City on Nov. 8. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH)

Thursday, 16 December 2021 06:29 AM

Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million, entertainment publication Billboard said on Wednesday, citing sources.

The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend's entire catalog, including 15-times platinum album 'Born in the U.S.A' and five-times platinum 'The River,' Billboard reported.

It is the latest in a string of catalog deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.

Warner Music bought worldwide rights to Bowie's catalog in September, and Dylan sold his back catalog of more than 600 songs in December last year to Universal Music Group at a purchase price widely reported as $300 million.

Sony's Columbia Records, where Springsteen recorded his music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Springsteen could not be reached. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
