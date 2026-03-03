'Evil Dead' Actor Bruce Campbell Diagnosed With Cancer

"Evil Dead" star Bruce Campbell revealed that he has been diagnosed with what he described as an "incurable" but "treatable" form of cancer.

Campbell, 67, announced the diagnosis in a statement shared on social media Monday. He did not identify the specific type of cancer.

"Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that," Campbell wrote. "I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock – it was to me too."

The actor said he would not provide further medical details and indicated that his decision to go public was intended to address potential professional disruptions.

"A few things will have to change," he wrote, explaining that appearances, conventions and "work in general" will take "a back seat to treatment."

Campbell said several convention appearances scheduled for the summer will be canceled.

"There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand," he wrote.

He said he intends to return to public appearances later this year.

"My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall," he said.

Campbell also addressed his reasons for making the announcement.

He said he did not intend to "enlist sympathy-or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)."

"Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b**ch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while," he added. "As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!."

Campbell is best known for portraying Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's 1981 horror film "The Evil Dead," which became a cult classic.

He later reprised the role in subsequent installments of the franchise and provided voice-over work for the 2023 film "Evil Dead Rise." He is also listed as an executive producer on the upcoming sixth installment, "Evil Dead Burn," scheduled for release on July 24, 2026.

In a 2015 interview, Raimi reflected on continued fan interest in the series.

"Twenty years ago, I thought I was done" with "Evil Dead," he said, according to USA Today. "They kept asking for more. We'd be promoting 'Spider-Man,' and the fans would say, 'We want 'Evil Dead.' "

Beyond the horror franchise, Campbell's upcoming projects include the comedy "Ernie & Emma," which is set for release in the fall. Campbell wrote, directed, and stars in the film.