Barry Manilow Postpones Tour Dates After 'Depressing' Doctor's Visit

Barry Manilow has postponed a series of arena shows scheduled for this year as he continues recovering from surgery related to lung cancer.

The 82-year-old Grammy winner shared the update Friday in a statement posted on Instagram following what he called a "very depressing visit" with his surgeon.

The surgery took place in mid-January after doctors discovered cancer on his left lung late last year.

The newly delayed dates include 13 arena shows originally scheduled from this Friday through March 17.

Manilow said he expected to resume performing within weeks but was told otherwise during the appointment.

"I was sure that I would be able to do the Arena shows in a few weeks," he wrote.

According to Manilow, his doctor "shook his head" and said, "Barry, you won't be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren't ready yet.

"You're in great shape considering what you've been through, but your body isn't ready. You shouldn't do the first Arena shows. You won't make it through."

Manilow indicated that the news did not come as a complete surprise.

"Deep down, I wanted to go back — but my body knew what my heart didn't want to admit: I wasn't ready," he wrote.

Despite the postponements, he said his physician considers it "likely" that he will be able to perform in Las Vegas on March 26-28 and April 2-4.

"I'm SO, SO sorry I have to reschedule some of these first Arena shows. Again!" Manilow wrote.

Manilow first revealed his diagnosis in December, stating that recent medical testing identified a cancerous spot on his left lung and that doctors did not believe the disease had spread.

The discovery followed weeks of respiratory illness during the previous year, including a relapse after an initial recovery.

After returning to the stage in Las Vegas, he underwent additional imaging as a precaution at his doctor's direction, which led to the diagnosis.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow wrote on Instagram at the time. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK."

Manilow added that it was "pure luck" that the cancer was found early.

At that time, he postponed a nine-city U.S. tour that had been scheduled to begin in January.

A longtime smoker, Manilow has remained an active touring performer into his 80s.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, he has recorded numerous charting singles and albums, including "Copacabana," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," and "Looks Like We Made It" and has maintained extended residencies in Las Vegas alongside arena appearances.