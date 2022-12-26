Former Broadway Understudy Beats the Snow, Saves the Show

A former understudy to the hit Broadway revival "Take Me Out" braved a massive snowstorm when he flew in from Canada to fill in as lead Darren Lemming, a role typically performed by Jesse Williams.

Taking to Instagram, 33-year-old Ryan Broussard wrote how the cast and crew from the show would "always be my family." His post was accompanied by a simple show of him seated onstage overlooking an empty Schoenfeld Theatre.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mason Marzac in "Take Me Out" meanwhile applauded Broussard while expressing his gratitude towards the actor and other understudies who complete the cast.

"This guy @ryan_j_broussard flew in from Canada in the middle of a snow storm to return to the @takemeoutbway company for 1 day and fill in when we were short an understudy. He stepped into the lead role of Darren Lemming and nailed it!" the "Modern Family" alum wrote on Instagram, adding, "Understudies truly are angels! Kiss an understudy today."

Earlier this year, shortly after winning a Tony award for his performance in the production, Ferguson spoke to People about his initial hesitation about stepping into the role of Mason Marzac.

"I came into this process with a little bit of imposter syndrome just because Denis O'Hare, who originated this role 20 years ago, won a Tony Award for it, and I remember his performance so vividly," he said. "So it's nice to know that according to the powers that be and the people that vote on Tony awards, I gave a valid performance."

Williams also shared his thoughts and feelings about taking on the lead role of mixed-race baseball pro who comes out as gay. There have been thorny debates about straight men taking on gay roles — a topic that Williams is all too aware of.

"It should generate conversation," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Look, I'm Black. We've had white people playing our roles ad nauseam for centuries. Women weren't even allowed to be on the stage until this last century. Men played all the roles. We have a white Prince of Persia and Last Samurai and every other role, so I get that underrepresentation. And people want to be able to be counted and be included."

However, Williams also pointed out that there is a need for art to explore differing perspectives.

"This is a play that's written by a Jewish man about a Black character," he continued. "Everybody's involved in trying to make art and we have to have the ability to speak and express our interest and explore ideas beyond the limits of our own singular lives."