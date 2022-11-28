Nicole Kidman Bids $100K on Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' Hat

Nicole Kidman shocked audiences attending Broadway's "The Music Man" with a surprise appearance and a hefty on-the-spot donation Saturday.

Hugh Jackman, who stars as professor Harold Hill in the hit production, revealed on social media that his "Australia" co-star bid $100,000 for his signed hat worn in the show’s final number. In a video posted to his Twitter account from inside the theater, Kidman's voice can be heard off-camera offering the donation to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Her presence alone garners applause, and then a standing ovation, as she walks to the stage to hug Jackman, who is stunned by her bid.

"I love Broadway, I love what they do ... but I also want to say, the show is extraordinary," she said as the actor hands over his hat.

Jackman was full of praise for his friend.

"I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her, I can tell you this is not a surprise," he told the audience. "She’s one of the most generous souls I know."

Jackman shared a similar sentiment on social media.

"The generosity and love emanating from @nicolekidman leaves me speechless," he wrote in an Instagram post that featured a photo of Kidman receiving the hat. "Thank you Nic for your friendship and support!"

Kidman responded to the post expressing her love for her friend.

"Darling Hugh, To my friend of 30 years Right back at you such a generous gorgeous man,” she commented. “It was a brilliant night in the theatre and an honor to be able to donate to @bcefa! Congratulations to the talented cast."

"The Music Man" recently extended its Broadway run to Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, due to popular demand, Broadway World revealed.

"The hunger of audiences for our show continues unabated," producer Kate Horton said. "We are grateful to Hugh and Sutton [Foster] and our entire glorious company for agreeing to add these additional 16 performances. The joy they bring to audiences night after night is incredible to witness and we know this 'The Music Man' will be remembered long after the final curtain comes down. If we could go on forever, we would."