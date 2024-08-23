WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brittany mahomes | kc chiefs | trump | taylor swift

'Haters' Blast Brittany Mahomes Over Trump 'Like'

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 10:10 PM EDT

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hitting back at detractors who blasted her for apparently "liking" a social media post by former President Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reported.

The post was an Aug. 13 Instagram entry outlining the GOP platform for 2024. Brittany Mahomes has since retracted the "like."

In an Instagram story Friday, she wrote, "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Her husband has remained neutral about politics, choosing not to endorse a candidate in 2020.

When asked about this year's election in an April Time interview, he said, "I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president. I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

While Brittany Mahomes may or may not be voting for Trump this year, her close friend Taylor Swift, who's dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, almost certainly is not.

Swift in 2020 posted on X, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts???' We will vote you out in November, @realdonaldtrump."

Swift has yet to endorse anyone for 2024.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hitting back at detractors who blasted her for apparently "liking" a social media post by former President Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reports.
brittany mahomes, kc chiefs, trump, taylor swift
241
2024-10-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 10:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved