'Haters' Blast Brittany Mahomes Over Trump 'Like'

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hitting back at detractors who blasted her for apparently "liking" a social media post by former President Donald Trump, the Daily Mail reported.

The post was an Aug. 13 Instagram entry outlining the GOP platform for 2024. Brittany Mahomes has since retracted the "like."

In an Instagram story Friday, she wrote, "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Her husband has remained neutral about politics, choosing not to endorse a candidate in 2020.

When asked about this year's election in an April Time interview, he said, "I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president. I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

While Brittany Mahomes may or may not be voting for Trump this year, her close friend Taylor Swift, who's dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, almost certainly is not.

Swift in 2020 posted on X, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts???' We will vote you out in November, @realdonaldtrump."

Swift has yet to endorse anyone for 2024.