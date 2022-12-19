Britney Spears' Father Defends Controversial 13-Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is speaking out in defense of the role he played in the pop singer's controversial 13-year conservatorship.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, the 70-year-old said he did not know whether Britney would be alive if it were not for the legal arrangement, which ended in November, 2021.

"Not everybody's going to agree with me," he said. "It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

Jamie went on to say that the conservatorship was a "great tool" for "protecting " Britney and her kids — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Without it, I don't think she would have got the kids back," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie claimed that the conservatorship put in place in 2008, after Britney was taken to a psychiatric hospital following her highly publicized meltdown at a hair salon, helped to rebuild her finances. At the time, Britney was "broke" and "had no money whatsoever," Jamie stated.

"My understanding of a conservatorship is to help someone regain their life and return back to society, and to be able to live normally. I want to say that I made a difference," he said. "There were a few people behind me that really helped bring it to a point where we could help her."

Fans and advocates of the #FreeBritney movement have insisted that Britney was being manipulated and controlled under the conservatorship — statements that were similar to claims Britney testified about in court during her legal battle last year.

"All I can say is that most people don't have a clue what the truth is," Jamie said. "Her lawyer doesn't have a clue what the truth is. The media has not heard the truth. They've heard the allegations from Britney."