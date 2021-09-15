Britney Spears in No Rush to Marry Sam Asghari: Report

Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are officially engaged but that does not mean they are planning to rush into marriage.

Asghari proposed to Spears on Sunday and although they have been together for over four years now, they are happy to just enjoy being engaged and have not put any consideration into planning a wedding, sources revealed to TMZ.

Spears appeared to be excited about the engagement. On Sunday, she posted a video showing off her ring on Instagram.

"I can’t f****ing believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the clip. The following day she said she was "shocked" by the proposal, adding that it was "worth the wait," according to Fox News. Then she deleted her Instagram account, leaving fans concerned.

Many have maintained that Spears is being controlled and that her social media posts were not a true reflection of what is going on behind the scenes. The pop star herself recently admitted to "pretending" to be okay on social media for the past few years amid her conservatorship battle. Since then, she has not held back, slamming those closest to her for what she had to endure and posting increasingly racy photos and videos of herself to Instagram.

In one of her most recent videos, Britney is seen wearing nothing but a bikini bottom while dancing with her back towards the camera. In other images, she is seen covering her bare breasts with her hands.

Followers were worried that her posts may be an indication that her mental health was taking a dip. The "Toxic" singer was reportedly diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder shortly after her infamous breakdown in 2007 and 2008. When she deleted her Instagram account those concerns escalated. But on Tuesday Britney reassured fans that she was happy and content and had deleted her Instagram account because she needed a break from social media.

"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!" she tweeted. "I’ll be back soon."

An insider speaking with Page Six echoed Britney's announcement.

"She’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message," the source said. "This was her decision." The source added that Britney was taking time away from social media "in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on following the news of her engagement."

