Britney Gets Wilder on Instagram

Britney Spears is showing off her wild side on social media.

First, the pop icon stunned fans when she finally spoke up about her conservatorship battle, slamming those closest to her for what she had to endure, and now she is taking her rebellion a step further by posting raunchy photos of herself on social media.

On Tuesday, Britney posted a series of photos in which she is wearing nothing but a pair of denim shorts. In the images, she is covering her bare breasts with her hands. The photos are similar to those she posted days prior in which she appears topless, wearing a white bikini and knee-high red boots, again covering her breasts with her hands. Captioning the images, Britney spoke about body image and hinted at the struggles she had to face during her conservatorship.

"I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!" she wrote. "I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am."

Britney explained that, while she did not intend to keep posting topless photos of herself on Instagram, it was helping her at the moment. She also addressed the #FreeBritney movement.

"The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!!" she continued. "There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all."

Britney's steamy photos come days after it emerged that her father, Jamie Spears, would agree to step down as conservator of her estate. In a filing, Jamie said he would cooperate with the court on a transition, Variety reported. He did not give a time frame for his resignation, stating that there were certain matters he needed to wrap up first.

"When these matters are resolved, Mr. Spears will be in a position to step aside," his filing read. "But there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension."

