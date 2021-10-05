'Bridgerton' Emmy Winner Marc Pilcher Dies of COVID at 53

Marc Pilcher, the award-winning hairstylist and makeup designer who worked on Netflix's "Bridgerton," has died of COVID-19 at 53 despite being fully vaccinated.

Pilcher's family confirmed the news in a statement via his agency to Variety, explaining that he died on Sunday, Oct. 3. Pilcher was "double vaccinated" with "no underlying health conditions" at the time of his death, the statement added. Netflix also released a statement to The Wrap announcing his death.

"We are saddened by the loss of Marc Pilcher,” a Netflix spokesperson said. "A phenomenal talent, his work on Bridgerton Season 1 was unrivaled, and he was a much-loved member of the crew. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time."

Three weeks prior to his death, Pilcher was awarded an Emmy for "Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling," according to CNN. In order to make the trip from the U.K. to collect the statuette in Los Angeles, he had to undergo multiple COVID tests, which all came back negative. Shortly after his return, Pilcher fell ill and his condition deteriorated over the weekend.

Pilcher worked on various films, TV shows, and theater productions. Notable titles in which he worked in hair and make-up included "Beauty and the Beast," "My Week with Marilyn," "The Invisible Woman," and "The Young Victoria." In 2019, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on "Mary Queen of Scots."

In an Instagram post, "Bridgerton" actor Nicola Coughlan paid tribute to Pilcher and warned followers that COVID is still a very real and present danger."

"Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do," Coughlan wrote. "Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others," she added.