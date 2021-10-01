'Young and the Restless' Actor Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap opera veteran Michael Tylo has died at age 72.

The news was confirmed Wednesday by Nancy J. Uscher, dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts, where Tylo worked as a professor and assistant dean.

"Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he was so special," said Uscher in a statement on UNLV's website. "He was an exemplary friend, colleague, teacher, and artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his accomplishments. He loved his family dearly and lived a joyous life, but he left us way too soon. We will miss him greatly, but feel deep gratitude about all that Michael contributed to the College of Fine Arts, UNLV, and the world."

Born on Oct. 16, 1948, in Detroit, Tylo made his debut in the soap world in 1980, appearing in "Another World," according to Fox News. The following year he landed arguably one of his most notable roles, as Quinton Chamberlain in "Guiding Light," whom he played from 1981-1984 and 1996-1997.

From there he went on to appear in dozens of titles including "All My Children," "Lonesome Dove and A Man Called Hawk," and "General Hospital." In 1990, he joined the cast on the "Zorro" TV series and two years later landed the prominent role as Alexander "Blade" Bladeson in "The Young and The Restless." The series posted its condolences to his family Thursday on Twitter.

"Our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Tylo who graced #YR with his talents as Blade and Rick," the tweet read.

Tylo also briefly appeared in "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2000 then moved on to serve as professor and eventually an assistant dean for the UNLV College of Fine Arts.

Tylo is survived by wife Rachelle, daughters Kollette, Izabelle, and Katya. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Tylo Jr., whom he shared with ex-wife Hunter Tylo. Michael Tylo, Jr. drowned in 2007 while having a seizure.

