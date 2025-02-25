Brian Setzer Unable to Play Guitar After Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Brian Setzer, frontman for the Stray Cats and The Brian Setzer Orchestra, said he "cannot play guitar" since being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

The 65-year-old guitar virtuoso revealed his condition in an Instagram post, saying he experienced hand cramping near the end of his last tour with the Stray Cats.

"I've since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease," Setzer wrote. "I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play."

Setzer added that he has "seen some progress" and can hold a pen and tie his shoes.

"I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that," he wrote. "Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this; it will just take some time."

His post garnered response from several notable names in rock including Steve Vai, who wrote: "Brother Brian, you are a soldier! Take your time, you're on the mend, and we are all eager for your full recovery to optimum health. much love to you."

Setzer, renowned for his pivotal role in the rockabilly revival movement in the 1980s, first gained widespread recognition with the Stray Cats, according to Rolling Stone. The group rose to fame with tracks such as "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut."

Setzer later embarked on a solo career and later established The Brian Setzer Orchestra in the early 1990s. This swing revival group drew attention with its 1998 rendition of Louis Prima's classic "Jump, Jive an' Wail."

Through the years, Setzer has juggled his roles with the Stray Cats and his orchestra while pursuing his own solo career. In 2019, the Stray Cats released "40," their latest album, and the Brian Setzer Orchestra brought out a festive album, "Rockin' Rudolph," in 2015.

Setzer's most recent solo project, "The Devil Always Collects," was released in 2023.