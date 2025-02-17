Ozzy Osbourne Won't Perform Full Black Sabbath Set at Final Show

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he won't perform a full set with Black Sabbath when he joins the band onstage for his final concert.

The 76-year-old rocker made the announcement on his "Ozzy Speaks" show while discussing his plans for the "Back to the Beginning" concert, set to take place in Birmingham, England, on July 5.

The event will also feature dozens of other bands, including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Gojira, and Anthrax.

This marks the first time the original lineup comprising Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward have played together in 20 years. Osbourne has largely been forced to stop touring due to a combination of Parkinson's and spinal injuries.

"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," Osbourne explained on his show, according to Billboard. "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

Osbourne last performed a full set on Dec. 31, 2018, during the final show of his "No More Tours: tour." Two months later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's, leading to cancellations and limiting future large-scale performances.

"I am trying to get back on my feet," Osbourne explained. "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I'm not dead. I'm still actively doing things."

His latest remarks echo previous comments about his health, with Osbourne revealing he was pushing onward amid his health issues.

"I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said in an earlier episode of his show. "I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road, and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it."

Speaking to the BBC after the July concert announcement, Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon, said the show provided him with a chance to conclude his career after years of cancellations and health challenges.

"He's doing great. He's doing really great," she said. "He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."

Sharon added: "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop. This is his full stop."