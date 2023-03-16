×
Tags: brian cox | meghan markle | prince harry

Brian Cox Weighs In on Meghan Snagging Prince Harry

Duchess Meghan and Price Harry
Duchess Meghan and Price Harry (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 11:29 AM EDT

"Succession" star Brian Cox has taken aim at Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, saying that she had "ambitions" to marry into the royal family as part of her dream of a real-life fairy tale.

The Scottish actor made the remarks during an interview with Haute Living New York, saying that the Duchess of Sussex shouldn't be shocked by the drama that has unfolded following her marriage to Prince Harry because she was fully aware of the established "system" she became a part of.

"You can't go into a system where somebody's already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off," he told the outlet.

"I mean, she knew what she was getting into."

The Emmy winner stated that Meghan clearly had an ambition when she married Harry.

"The childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s**t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams," he argued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cox said he would like to see the U.K. move on from the royals.

"In my opinion, we shouldn't have a monarchy," he said. "It's not viable; it doesn't make any sense."

Cox has previously defended Markle and Harry, saying during a December, 2022, interview that they endured "something clearly traumatic" before stepping back from royal duties and left the U.K. in early 2020, according to Page Six.

Meghan and Harry moved to California, where they are now settled with their two young children, and have since publicly discussed their unhappiness with the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan spoke about racism she said she experienced within the monarchy and Harry said his father, King Charles III, had stopped taking his calls.

"I don't think they made it up, I don't think it's false," Cox said of their allegations in his 2022 interview. "I think it's true and should've been rectified, and it hasn't."

