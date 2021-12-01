Trump: Meghan Markle 'Horribly' Used Prince Harry

Former President Donald Trump tore into Meghan Markle Wednesday, telling broadcaster Nigel Farage she’s been "very disrespectful to the royal family and most importantly to the Queen" and has "horribly" used Prince Harry, reports The Guardian.

"I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it," Trump said in a wide-ranging interview set to air Monday on GB News.

"I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen."

Trump also lit into Markle for using her Duchess of Sussex title in an open letter to top congressional leaders advocating for paid family leave in the United States.

The letter — signed "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" and printed on "From the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" letterhead — was contained in October tweets by Rep. Eric Swalwell, R-Calif.

"She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate," Trump said, adding that Markle is "very disrespectful to the royal family and most importantly to the Queen."

Trump praised Queen Elizabeth II, calling her a "great woman, such a great person, a historic person."

The interview features Trump talking about Black Lives Matter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the immigration crisis in the U.S. and UK, antifa, and his political future.