Brett Ratner: Will Never Donate to NYU Again

Director Brett Ratner on Thursday vowed to never donate to his alma mater New York University in the wake of antisemitic actions by students.

"So disappointed in my alma mater," he wrote in an Instagram story that featured a news article about the Senate naming NYU twice in an Oct. 18 resolution condemning "antisemitic student activities" amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"Never donating again," he added.

Ratner, who in October immigrated to Israel, once served on NYU's Tisch's Dean Council, which "provides the dean and the school with the valuable counsel and annual support necessary to position the Tisch School of the Arts as the preeminent arts training institution in the world."

Ryna Workman, the president of the university's Student Bar Association, in early October wrote in a message to the group that "Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life" following Hamas' attack.

"This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary," they added. "I will not condemn Palestinian resistance."

A law firm later rescinded a job offer to Workman for what it called "inflammatory comments."

Troy McKenzie, the dean of the law school, repudiated the student's remarks, saying in a statement Workman's message "was not from NYU School of Law as an institution and does not speak for the leadership of the law school."