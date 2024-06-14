Taylor Swift Confirms Eras Tour Will End in December

Taylor Swift has confirmed that her Eras Tour will end in December.

The pop icon made the announcement while speaking openly about what the record-breaking tour meant to her during her show in Liverpool, England.

"That blows my mind," she said, acknowledging the show as the 100th stop of the tour, according to CNN. "That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life. These moments with you."

Swift shared with her fans that celebrating the 100th show meant it was "the very first time" she has had to acknowledge and admit to herself that the tour "is going to end in December."

"Like, that's it, and that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour," she continued.

The Eras Tour, which started on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, has been extended multiple times and is currently in Europe. The tour will conclude in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8, with no additional dates expected.

"I think that this tour has really become my entire life," Swift said, adding that "it's taken over everything."

"Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don't know what they were anymore, 'cause all I do when I'm not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just — so like, when I'm not on the stage, I'm dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys," she continued.

Swift has thrown herself into her Eras tour, performing in the rain and cold weather, memorizing new dance routines, and delivering three-hour shows that are physically demanding of her.

This week she drew attention after seemingly battling a cold while performing in freezing temperatures in Edinburgh, Scotland. She also struggled to warm up her hands, which were "frozen" due to the cold.

"Oh God! Hand cramp!" she told the audience before massaging her palm, according to Page Six.

"I'm so sorry, everyone, this has never happened before, but my hand is frozen, I'm just going to warm it. I'm so embarrassed. My hand's like a claw!"